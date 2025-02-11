Is Qi2 wireless charging technology backward compatible?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Qi2, announced in 2023, is still available on a limited number of devices. The new standard is expected to become more prevalent in the near future, as we’ll see it on more smartphones from major brands.

But is it backward compatible, meaning that you can charge a Qi device with a Qi2 charger? That’s what we’ll explore in this post, alongside a look at which phones actually support the Qi2 standard at the moment.

Is Qi2 backward compatible?

Yes, the new Qi2 standard is backward compatible. So, if you have a Qi-certified device like the Pixel 9, for example, you can charge it with a Qi2 charger.

Don’t expect Qi2 speeds with every device, though. Qi2 supports 15W charging, but if your device supports just 10W, for example, that’s the speed you’ll get. With Qi2 devices, you should enjoy the full 15W speed. The standard is expected to improve, so speeds will get higher with improved versions expected to launch later this year.

Which phones support Qi2? Now for the less-than-ideal news. Qi2 is not widely adopted, at least not when it comes to Android. iOS is a different story, as every iPhone from the 12 series supports Qi2.

Only one Android phone supports it at the moment, and it’s not from a big-name brand you’d expect. The phone in question is the HMD Skyline, a mid-ranger announced back in July 2024.

The Galaxy S25 is apparently Qi2-ready.

The latest Galaxy S25 series is Qi2-ready, according to Samsung. What this means is that while it doesn’t have magnets to attach a Qi2 charger or accessories, there will be cases with magnets available for the phone that will add this functionality.

The Pixel 9 also doesn’t support Qi2. When asked why, Google’s response was that the company doesn’t see tangible benefits to switching to Qi2. My colleague Rita feels otherwise, though.

