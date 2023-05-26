MGM

The character Puss in Boots from Shrek might be based on a fairy tale, but he’s really taken on a life of his own in the twenty-first century. Since first debuting in 2004, he’s made appearances in a number of films and spin-offs, becoming one of the most beloved characters in the Shrek universe. So how many Puss in Boots movies are there and what order should you watch them in? Here’s what you need to know.

How many Puss in Boots movies are there?

There are two official Puss in Boots movies: 2011’s Puss in Boots and 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. There is also a short film from 2012 called Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos, which is also considered canon. He has also appeared in three Shrek films, which are listed below.

Puss in Boots also starred in a Netflix series called The Adventures of Puss in Boots from 2015 to 2018. In total, there are 77 episodes and a special interactive episode.

What movies does Puss in Boots appear in? Puss in Boots appears in five movies, plus one short film. Here is the full list of all six, plus the year of release: Shrek 2 (2004)

(2004) Shrek the Third (2007)

(2007) Shrek Forever After (2010)

(2010) Puss in Boots (2011)

(2011) Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos (2012)

(2012) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

How to watch the Puss in Boots movies in order The best order to watch the Puss in Boots movies is the same as the release order. However, you’ll probably want to watch the first Shrek movie as well, for context. The Netflix series can probably be skipped, but young ones might enjoy it.

Where to watch the Puss in Boots movies It can be difficult to know where to stream the Puss in Boots movies, mostly because they aren’t all on the same platform. Some are on Hulu and Peacock, others on Netflix or Prime Video. Here’s a breakdown of where you can watch them as of May 2023: Shrek 2 : Hulu, Peacock

: Hulu, Peacock Shrek the Third : Paid rentals only

: Paid rentals only Shrek Forever After: Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu

Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu Puss in Boots : Netflix, Hulu

: Netflix, Hulu Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos : Paid rentals only

: Paid rentals only Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Peacock Note that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be removed from Peacock and added to Netflix for 10 months starting July 1st. After that, it’s back to Peacock.

The Netflix-produced TV series is still available exclusively on Netflix.

Other FAQs

Who voices Puss in Boots? Puss in Boots is voiced by Antonio Banderas. He also voices the character in the Spanish and Italian dubs of the franchise.

Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Netflix? Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be available on Netflix from July 1st, 2023 to May 2024. Before and after that it will be on Peacock.

Is Puss in Boots on Disney Plus? No, it isn’t. Puss in Boots is made by DreamWorks, which is a subsidiary of NBCUniversal and Comcast.

Who voices the wolf in Puss in Boots? The wolf is voiced by Brazilian actor Wagner Moura, who is best known for playing Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series Narco.

Does Puss in Boots have a post credit scene? There is not a post-credit scene, but there is a small voice line in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. It’s probably not worth waiting for though.

