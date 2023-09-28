Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
PS5 HDMI not working? Here's how to fix it
The PlayStation 5 may be an advanced piece of engineering, but when it breaks, sometimes the trouble can boil down to whether video is getting from its HDMI port to your TV. If your console’s HDMI connection seems to be on the fritz, here are a few ways you might be able to fix it.
There’s a variety of possible troubleshooting steps to go through here, ranging from quick and obvious ones to some that might be more time-consuming or cost money.
- Check that your TV is switched to the right input. While many TVs should automatically switch inputs when your PS5 turns on (via CEC), there are exceptions, and it’s also possible that the feature might’ve been disabled, whether via your TV or PS5. Once you have some form of working output again, make sure your PS5 has HDMI Link enabled by going to Settings > System > HDMI.
- Try a different HDMI port on your TV. It could be that a port is broken or experiencing compatibility issues. Remember to prefer HDMI 2.1 ports when they’re available, so you don’t have to sacrifice visual niceties like high refresh rates.
- Clean out HDMI connectors. It’s entirely possible that dust or other debris is trapped and blocking a usable signal. If so, a compressed air can should do the trick.
- Swap in a different HDMI cable. If a cable is damaged or defective, that’s going to interrupt signal. Remember again to prefer HDMI 2.1 cables if you want maximum fidelity, but don’t worry about luxuries like gold plating if you have to buy a new one. Any 2.1 cable should do if it can reach your TV.
- Update your PS5 and TV’s system software. This is unlikely, but it’s conceivable that some sort of software glitch is preventing your TV from recognizing your PS5, or vice versa. The trick here will be finding another screen you can connect your PS5 to temporarily — if that’s an option, you can then go to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update.
- Look for damaged HDMI connectors on your TV or PS5. If there are any bent or deeply-scratched pins, you probably won’t be able to get a signal, and you may need to pay for first- or third-party repairs if you’re not confident about doing the work yourself. In fact you shouldn’t try to replace the HDMI port on your PS5, since it’s soldered to the motherboard and requires specialized equipment to remove. Let professionals handle that.
FAQs
The PS5 ships with an HDMI 2.1 cable.
You can, but you shouldn’t use anything less than HDMI 2.0, and even that will limit your 4K refresh rates to 60Hz without any VRR (variable refresh rate) support. You need an HDMI 2.1 cable to take full advantage of the PS5’s performance.
Only with professional help. The console’s HDMI port is soldered onto the motherboard, so it requires specialized equipment to remove without damaging other electronics.