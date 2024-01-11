PS5 controller with much longer battery life spotted in listing

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR A listing for a mysterious V2 DualSense wireless controller has appeared on Best Buy Canada.

The PS5 controller is said to offer 12 hours of battery life.

This new controller will also come with a charging station that comes included in the box.

The PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller is great for many reasons, ranging from the haptic feedback to the improved ergonomics. The only letdown is the battery life, which can range anywhere between 5-7 hours, depending on what you’re playing. But it looks like we could be in store for a new and improved controller with far better battery life.

On Best Buy’s Canadian website, a listing for a mysterious V2 DualSense has gone live. The listing — which is still up — gives a few bullet points on what this new controller offers.

In large part, there’s not much of a difference between this controller and the original. You still get the haptic feedback, wireless connectivity, adaptive triggers, built-in microphone, and more. However, when you get to the bottom of the list, you’ll notice there are two big upgrades.

According to the website, this V2 DualSense controller offers 12 hours of battery life on a full charge. Of course, that battery life will drain faster depending on how much a game is making use of the DualSense’s features. Still, it should provide much longer gaming sessions than the current model.

The other notable mention is the charging station. When you buy the current PS5 controller, it comes alone in the box. But with this V2 controller, it appears it will ship with a charging station included for “easy click-in charging.”

The original DualSense starts at $69.99 and goes up to $74.99 if you want a color other than White or Midnight Black. It looks like this V2 controller is priced at $89.99 CAD ($66.97 USD), which is a surprise given the inclusion of a charging dock and a new battery.

