Emulating split-screen PS2 games (and more) just got a lot easier

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest version of the PCSX2 emulator for PCs brings a new capability called RT in RT support.

This feature fixes several games with split-screen multiplayer, some games with broken effects, and more titles.

The update also offers a custom real-time clock on a per-game basis, better upscaling, and other improvements.

The PCSX2 emulator has been the go-to PS2 emulator on PCs for years now, offering fantastic compatibility and plenty of tweaks. However, the latest update has just delivered major fixes to some games.

The development team announced the availability of PCSX2 2.4.0 in a blog post earlier this week. This update brings so-called “RT in RT support.” This feature effectively addresses games that only render part of an image, such as the right half. So what does that mean for actual improvements?

Well, the team says this capability “brings massive fixes to a huge variety of games.” It says RT in RT support fixes a few PS2 games with split-screen multiplayer (specifically pointing to Jak X: Combat Racing). Check out the team’s Jak X comparison below.

Before After

In addition to Jak X, the team notes that the feature fixes split-screen games like Delta Force: Black Hawk Down, Sniper Elite, and SWAT: Global Strike Team.

Furthermore, RT in RT support also fixes some games that needed a hack to run properly, some games with broken effects, and a variety of games that only worked via software rendering. These games include Hitman Contracts, Battlefield 2, Drakengard, Peter Jackson’s King Kong, Suikoden III, Tomb Raider: Legend, Sniper Elite, and more.

This isn’t the only improvement to PCSX2, either. Other improvements include a custom real-time clock on a per-game basis, a faster Direct3D11 renderer (handy for older PCs), and improved upscaling.

There’s no word on whether RT in RT support will come to the NetherSX2 emulator on Android, although the question has been raised in the app’s GitHub project. We hope it comes to Android in some capacity, as it could potentially fix or improve a variety of titles.

