Proton Pass takes on Google Wallet with an extra privacy twist

TL;DR Proton Pass now supports storing more than just passwords, including medical records and passport numbers.

You can create fully custom entries or use 14 new templates, with file attachments up to 10GB.

Unlike Google Wallet, Proton Pass applies end-to-end encryption to everything you save and share.

As you move more of your life into the digital world, Google and Apple are gaining more competition for Wallet apps. Proton Pass is the privacy-focused password manager from the makers of Proton Mail, and it just took a big step beyond logins. It now lets you securely save almost anything, from passport numbers to medical records.

In a new blog post, Proton announced a major update that transforms Proton Pass into what it calls an “everything manager.” The service now supports 14 new item types, including Wi-Fi credentials, pet microchip numbers, driver’s licenses, and Bitcoin wallet logins. You can even build fully custom items, choosing your own fields and sections, or attach files up to 10 GB.

The idea is to make the app flexible enough to handle all the personal data that doesn’t neatly fit under login info, much like how people use Google Wallet to store digital IDs and tickets. However, unlike Google Wallet, which applies true end-to-end encryption only to certain passes like government IDs, Proton Pass uses end-to-end encryption across everything you save.

According to Proton, items on your device are encrypted and stay that way even when shared with someone else. The secure sharing feature works regardless of whether the recipient uses Proton Pass, making it a privacy option for families or teams that need to exchange sensitive info.

The update also brings handy features like version history and pinning for custom items, matching the existing functionality for saved passwords and payment cards. And because everything syncs across your devices, Proton Pass aims to be a single, secure place to store the stuff you don’t want floating around your Notes app or inbox.

The upgrade is available now on all paid Proton Pass plans and will roll out gradually to browser extensions.

