Proton Mail is finally getting this highly requested feature

The revamped app is already in testing and offers improved performance and stability, along with new features like offline mode and advanced search.

The Proton Calendar app is also getting a similar redesign, which will introduce new features like tasks, enhanced search, and offline access.

Proton Mail is set to receive completely redesigned mobile apps, built from the ground up to deliver a better user experience and introduce a few new features. Proton, the Swiss company behind the privacy-focused email service, recently announced the new apps as part of its spring and summer roadmap, which also outlines a few noteworthy changes coming to its Calendar, VPN, Drive, and Pass services.

Proton says it has already rebuilt its Mail and Calendar apps for Android and iOS using a “faster and more extensible architecture.” The new Mail app will not only offer faster performance and better stability but also bring a couple of new highly requested features. It will finally introduce a new Offline mode that will allow users to read and write emails without an active internet connection. In addition, Proton is adding an advanced search feature to help users easily find emails, attachments, and threads.

Furthermore, the new Proton Mail app will get a Gmail-like Category view that automatically sorts emails based on message type, new tools to unsubscribe from newsletters, and a handy new attachments view that lists all received attachments. The company has already started testing the new Proton Mail app internally and is on track to launch it this summer.

The revamped Proton Calendar app will also include new features for iPhone and iPad users, like edit access for shared calendars and a new home screen widget for quick scheduling. Proton plans to introduce more features, like tasks, search capabilities, and offline access, to the Android and iOS apps in the future.

