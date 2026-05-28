Proton Mail is making it easier to say goodbye to Gmail

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Proton Mail is making it easier to leave Gmail.

A new feature will let you send and receive messages from Gmail directly in Proton Mail.

The tool is rolling out gradually.

If you’re looking for an alternative to Gmail, Proton Mail is one of the best options available. To make the process of leaving Gmail behind a little easier, the company is rolling out a new feature.

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In a blog post, Proton announced that a new tool is coming to its Mail app. This new tool will allow you to “send emails from your Gmail address directly inside Proton Mail.” Additionally, the latest messages to reach your Gmail inbox will be automatically imported to your Proton Mail inbox. This way, you can make a more gradual transition to a new email address.

The company offers several reasons as to why you may want to switch, even going as far as to call Google’s app “adware.” Proton claims that Google uses Gmail to gather an “immense amount” of data to build a profile about you, allowing it to serve you more relevant ads. It goes on to claim that Proton Mail “strips trackers, ads and spam from your emails” to give you more privacy. The company also says that your emails will be end-to-end encrypted when you’re messaging friends and family who also use Proton Mail.

Proton says that this feature is gradually rolling out, so you may not see it right away. However, when it does become available for your account, you’ll be able to activate it by going into the settings. You’ll then need to open Import via Easy Switch and connect your Gmail account.

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