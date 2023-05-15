You might want to save and print your Amazon receipts for many reasons. It’s an excellent way to track your expenses, is helpful for tax purposes if you have an Amazon business account, and is necessary if you want to sell or return the item. There’s no need to worry if you haven’t kept the receipt that comes in the box, though. Amazon provides invoices for all your purchases that you find quickly. Here’s how to find and print receipts on Amazon.

How to find and print receipts on Amazon using the website

Hover your mouse on Accounts and lists at the top right corner of the page and click on Your orders.

You can also click on Accounts and lists and go to Your orders from your Account page.

Find the product you want the receipt for and click on Invoice below the order number at the top right corner of the order information. You can choose either Invoice 1 (or some other number) or Printable order summary, depending on your need. The full invoice has a lot more information and may be necessary if you plan to sell the item.

Click on the button at the top of the Printable order summary that says Print this page for your records. You will then be taken to your printer options to print the page.

The full invoice is a standard PDF file. Open the file and click on the print icon at the top right corner. You can also download the PDF file to maintain a digital record of your Amazon receipts.

How to print receipts from the Amazon app

Open the Amazon app, go to the Account tab (profile icon at the bottom of the screen), and tap on Your orders.

Tap on the item you want the receipt for and select Download invoice in the Order info section. Confirm your selection and tap on Download documents.

The Amazon receipt you want to print will open on your phone’s default PDF viewer. If you have Adobe Acrobat, tap on the three vertical dots icon at the top right corner and scroll down to Print.

If your printer doesn’t support wireless printing, don’t forget to check out our guide on printing files from your Android phone. You can also share the PDF file to yourself using email or a cloud storage service and print the receipt from your computer.

