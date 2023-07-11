Prime deal alert: Solve your storage woes with up to 68% off SanDisk devices

It won’t be your most exciting Prime Day purchase, but a memory storage device might be your most useful. SanDisk is an industry leader when it comes to such hardware, and its Prime Day sale is a doozy. Dozens of storage solutions are on offer, from microSD cards to flash drives, and there are savings of over $200 to be had.

One notable 68% price cut is to the Sandisk 1TB Extreme microSD card, which is the internal chip that most devices crave. If you’re picking up a phone or tablet with expandable storage in the sales, such as the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, this is an affordable way to massively increase the storage capacity. At just $95.99, it’s never been cheaper.

You may need a Prime membership to pick up some of these offers, which you can try for free thanks to the 30-day free trial. Here’s an extensive rundown of the best Prime Day SanDisk deals:

