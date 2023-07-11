Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Prime deal alert: Solve your storage woes with up to 68% off SanDisk devices
It won’t be your most exciting Prime Day purchase, but a memory storage device might be your most useful. SanDisk is an industry leader when it comes to such hardware, and its Prime Day sale is a doozy. Dozens of storage solutions are on offer, from microSD cards to flash drives, and there are savings of over $200 to be had.
One notable 68% price cut is to the Sandisk 1TB Extreme microSD card, which is the internal chip that most devices crave. If you’re picking up a phone or tablet with expandable storage in the sales, such as the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, this is an affordable way to massively increase the storage capacity. At just $95.99, it’s never been cheaper.
You may need a Prime membership to pick up some of these offers, which you can try for free thanks to the 30-day free trial. Here’s an extensive rundown of the best Prime Day SanDisk deals:
Memory Cards
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $95.99 ($204 off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $39.99 ($68 off)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $29.99 ($32 off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $59.99 ($20 off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $129.99 ($50 off)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II Memory Card for $94.99 ($25 off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $54.99 ($19 off)
- SanDisk 256GB microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch for $21.59 ($31 off)
- SanDisk 1TB microSDXCCard for Nintendo Switch for $119.99 ($30 off)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $35.99 ($24 off)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $19.99 ($13 off)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card for $99.99 ($150 off)
Flash Drives
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Solid State Flash Drive for $99.99 ($180 off)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Solid State Flash Drive for $29.99 ($13 off)
- SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for $45.99 ($12 off)
- SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for $30.99 ($12 off)
The two-day sale will pass in a flash, so don’t sleep on these deals if you’re ready to expand your storage horizons.