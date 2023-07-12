Prime deal: The top earbuds for Google fans get a drastic price cut

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Buds Pro feature among our list of the best earbuds of 2023, with our team labeling them as the best earbuds for Google fans. Discounts on the buds have been fairly modest since they hit the shelves in mid-2022, but that’s changed thanks to the Prime Day sale. You can now pick them up for just $132.99 ($67 off).

You only have until midnight to take advantage of this offer. If you’re not yet a Prime member, you can start your 30-day free trial now and cancel after you’ve capitalized on the sale. Don’t forget to check out the other fantastic Google Pixel Prime Day deals before you do.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Google Pixel Buds Pro The Pixel Buds Pro introduce ANC to the series The Google Pixel Buds Pro are the first in the line to offer active noise canceling. Obviously, they also have tight integration with Android and tons of support for Google Assistant commands, including the popular translation features. See price at Amazon Save $67.00 Prime Deal

The feature-packed Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s most advanced earphones yet, and while best fitting to the Google ecosystem, they’re a great option for any Android user. With the addition of active noise canceling (ANC), custom EQ, and spatial audio with head tracking, they’re a marked upgrade from their predecessor. The lightweight and sturdy build and IPX4 water resistance rating add to their appeal. The Pixel Buds Pro also excel in battery life, lasting up to seven hours with ANC on and offering an additional 13 hours of playback from the case.

Prime Day is in its final straight, so you don’t have time to sleep on this deal. The widget above takes you to it.

