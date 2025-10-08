Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2025 drops to $799.99 in Prime Big Deal
24 minutes ago
Holed up with plenty of stay-at-home work or study sessions lately? This year’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days might have the tech upgrade you need — enter the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2025, now at its lowest price ever. Instead of its usual $999.99 price tag, the 512GB model is now selling for $799.99, representing a 20% discount off the retail price.
The Surface Laptop 2025 isn’t just any laptop. This beauty is available in Violet, Ocean, and Platinum, and is as functional as it is fashionable. Its 13-inch screen, with almost no bezels, offers a vibrant 1920 x 1280 resolution experience, perfect for a binge-watching session or impressing your classmates. Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor is responsible for its impressive speed, which outperforms the MacBook Air M3.
But it’s not just about performance; it also has durability on its side. With a battery life up to 23 hours, your daily tasks are covered. The adoption of sustainable practices, such as using 100% recycled cobalt, and the possibility of repairs, means it’s kind to both the user and the planet.
Just remember that these jaw-dropping savings are available to Prime members. If you’re not already in the club, there’s a 30-day free trial to dip your toes into the Prime experience. It’s a golden opportunity to snag the Surface you’ve been thinking about all year.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.