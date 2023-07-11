Latest Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is already over 20% off for Prime Day

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is one of the latest Windows laptops from the South Korean electronics giant. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra tops it, but this is still one of the best laptops on the market right now. But, being one of the best, it’s also pretty expensive. That’s OK, though, because this Prime Day laptop deal slashes over 20% off that price! Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro for $1,149 ($300 off)

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can’t get this deal. However, it’s super easy to try the service for free for 30 days, get this deal, and then cancel before the charges begin.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro has the latest 13th-gen Intel processor (the Core i7 version comes with this deal), 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a beautiful 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung’s crammed a ton of power into this relatively small 14-inch form factor.

Considering this is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals we’ve found, there’s a high likelihood that stock won’t last. If we were in the market for a terrific 14-inch clamshell, we’d buy this quickly!

