Catch a record-low price on the Google Pixel Watch 3 in the Big Deal Days sale

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Google devices have been one of the highlights of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, and this deal is a perfect example. The Google Pixel Watch 3 is currently priced at an unbeatable $179.99, down from its original $249.99. That’s a 28% discount, and comfortably the best price we’ve tracked on this smartwatch. Google Pixel Watch 3 for $179.99 ($70 off)

This watch is more than just a pretty accessory. With its lightweight 41mm recycled-aluminum case, it’s designed for both comfort and style. The display is an eye-catching feature, utilizing AMOLED technology that achieves an impressive 2,000 nits of brightness, making it easy to see in any light. Plus, its adaptive refresh rate ensures every swipe and tap feels fluid.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, Wi-Fi) Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, Wi-Fi) Two sizes, better than ever. The Google Pixel Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and each size comes in Wi-Fi or LTE options. They all come with improved activity and fitness tracking, thinner bezels, and Wear OS 5. See price at Amazon Save $70.00 Prime Deal

On the health front, the Pixel Watch 3 integrates with Fitbit for top-notch tracking capabilities. Whether it’s monitoring your heart rate, checking your ECG, or evaluating stress levels, this watch has got you covered. Operating on Wear OS 5 and Snapdragon W5100, it delivers both speed and efficiency. The battery holds up well, too, typically giving you a generous 36 to 48 hours of use.

Snagging this deal requires you to be a Prime member. If you haven’t already, consider signing up for the 30-day free trial to take advantage of these Prime Day deals. With the Pixel Watch 3 hitting its lowest price ever, it’s a perfect moment to upgrade your hardware.

