Final hours to get the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 for just $89.99 (36% off)

Get ready to crank up the tunes with a deal that’s hard to beat. If you’re a sound enthusiast on the hunt for that perfect Bluetooth speaker, take a closer look at the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 offer in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. Anker Soundcore Boom 2 for $89.99 ($50 off)

Right now, you can snag the powerful speaker for just $89.99, a nice drop from its usual $139.99 price. That’s a 36% discount on the retail price, matching the lowest price it’s ever hit on Amazon.

The Soundcore Boom 2 packs some serious punch with its 80W output. It gets there thanks to a 50W racetrack subwoofer and a couple of 15W tweeters. And if you’re ready to amp up the bass, the BassUp 2.0 feature takes it a notch higher. Imagine having your favorite tracks sound even fuller and richer.

With a beefy 24-hour playtime at halfway volume (and with lights or BassUp turned off), this speaker goes the extra mile for outdoor adventures or all-night jams. Plus, its rugged, waterproof design means it can bravely face poolside splashes with no sweat.

But here’s the thing: these awesome Prime Day deals are an exclusive treat for Prime subscribers. So if you’re not on board yet, now might be a good time to sign up, especially since there’s a 30-day trial available. Hit the widget above to catch the deal before the sale ends tonight.

Follow