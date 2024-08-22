Another price hike hits Twitch subscribers

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Twitch is increasing the price of Tier 1 and gift subscriptions on its mobile app to $7.99 per month.

The price adjustment will affect both Android and iOS users.

Subscriptions are expected to renew at the new price on November 1 automatically.

Seemingly following in the footsteps of other streaming giants, Twitch is rolling out a price hike for Tier 1 and gift subscriptions on its mobile app. This change will affect both Android and iOS users in over 40 countries.

Twitch already increased the price of its monthly Tier 1 subscription from $4.99 to $5.99 in July for web users (via The Verge). The upcoming price adjustment, which is expected to take effect in October, will raise the cost of the Tier 1 subscription all the way up to $7.99, which is a rather steep increase for the company’s mobile users.

The most likely reason for this price change is that both Google and Apple charge companies an app store fee for listing their apps on the Play Store and App Store. Companies like Twitch typically pass on this fee to consumers through higher prices for app subscriptions.

According to a Reddit post shared by a Twitch streamer, the company will begin notifying subscribers of the price change in October, and their subscriptions will renew at the new price on November 1 automatically. On the bright side, though, the email notes that prices for Tier 2 and Tier 3 subscriptions will remain unaffected.

Expectedly, users are not reacting favorably to the company’s most recent price hike. Over the years, Twitch’s repeated price changes have made it increasingly challenging for users to continue supporting their favorite streamers. Even last year, for instance, the company raised the price of Twitch Turbo by $3 to $11.99 per month.

