It's here! Precise Volume app gets Android 16-style volume UI

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority Current (old) volume slider design in Android 15

TL;DR The developer behind the Precise Volume app has recreated the Android 16 volume interface.

The app allows you to override the system’s stock volume UI, giving you more control over your phone’s volume.

Although the software is free, you’ll need to buy the Pro version of the app to use the override feature.

While the volume slider in Android 16 is fine for most users, it may not provide enough control for others. If this includes you, then you may want to check out the Precise Volume app. The app is getting an update to replace your volume UI on the latest version of Android.

In a new blog post, the developer behind the Precise Volume app announced that they have recreated the Android 16 volume interface. So if you use the app, you’ll now see the recreation take over the stock UI when you enable the Volume Button Override.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Precise Volume app, it’s one of the best volume control apps available on Google’s mobile OS. It solves the inherent problem of Android’s lack of volume control by giving the slider up to 1,000 volume steps. For comparison, the stock interface tends to range between 15 and 20 steps. As a result, you get more granular control over the loudness of your audio.

The one drawback is that while the software is free, the Volume Button Override feature is gated behind the Pro version of the app. While it may be asking a lot to pay $6.49 for this feature, the app does offer plenty of other features to help make the cost worth it. This includes features like reverb control, unlimited volume presets, Bluetooth automation, and more. It’s also a one-time cost, so you don’t have to pay a monthly subscription fee. If you’d like to try Precise Volume out, you can download it from Google Play.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.