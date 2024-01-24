How to save up to $800 when you pre-order the OnePlus 12

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The OnePlus 12 is now available for pre-order, and the offers from the manufacturer are well worth a look. Combining pre-order promotions with trade-in credit could save you as much as $800 on the new Android phone.

Firstly, there’s a free storage upgrade for all buyers during the pre-order period. That means you can get the 16GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant for the same price as the base model, saving you $100 right off the bat. You also get a $30 coupon on the OnePlus Buds 3.

OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12 Unique design • Fast charging • Good battery life MSRP: $799.00 The OnePlus 12 is an important update for the brand, they've matured as a company and it shows in their hardware. The OnePlus 12 offers the latest and best technology, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 50W wireless and 80W wired charging, next-gen Hasselblad cameras, and more. See price at Amazon See price at OnePlus

On the trade-in side, switching up any old model gets you a minimum $100 credit guaranteed. There’s as much as $600 more in savings on offer for your old device, although the maximum values are for the latest iPhones. If you’re upgrading from the OnePlus 11, as many fans of the brand will be, you can get $420 for the 2023 device, leaving you with less than $400 to pay for the latest OnePlus flagship.

The unlocked handset is also available from Amazon, although the retail giant doesn’t have a related trade-in program. It will offer you the free storage upgrade, plus a few other free subscriptions, such as six months of Google One and three months of Youtube Premium.

Comments