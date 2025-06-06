PSP emulator PPSSPP just made online multiplayer easy for these games

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR PSP emulator PPSSPP just launched update 1.19, with bug fixes and new features.

Multiplayer support has been enhanced, with servers auto-configured for select games.

The update is available now on all platforms, including the Google Play Store.

PSP emulator PPSSPP is one of the most impressive emulators out there, with more than a decade of steady updates and improvements. Yesterday, the emulator received its first update of 2025 in version 1.19, and it’s got some exciting new features and fixes for popular games.

Audio nerds will be happy to learn that the upgrade brings a completely re-engineered music player. Sony used a proprietary format called ATRAC3+ on the PSP, and PPSSPP dev Henrik Rydgård admits the previous way these files were handled was “mostly based on guesswork and vibes.” It’s now been fully reworked, fixing longstanding audio issues in games like Flatout.

The other major change concerns online multiplayer. Previous versions of PPSSPP supported both local and online multiplayer, but it required manually connecting to community-run game servers. Certain PPSSPP forks enhanced this by automatically configuring DNS settings on a per-game basis, and this has now been brought into the official version of the app.

PPSSPP will now connect to community servers automatically for easy online multiplayer.

Several community servers are supported, including those from PS Rewired, Openspy, The Antigravity Racing Foundation, and Medal of Honor: Heroes Online Revival Project. That covers games like Field Commander, Siphon Filter: Omega Strain, Marvel Legends, Star Wars Battlefront: Renegade Squadron, WipEout Pulse, and, of course, Medal of Honor: Heroes.

Update 1.19 has many more changes and bugfixes, including specific fixes that make Persona 1/2, Jak’n’Daxter, Motorstorm, and Outrun run more smoothly. Check out the full patch notes to learn more.

You can download the update now on all platforms, including the official Google Play listing. However, the dev notes that there’s a small bug with certain PBP files, and a small update will be released in the next week or so to fix it.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.