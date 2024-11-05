The best PSP emulator on Android just got even better

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Update 1.18 to the PSP emulator PPSSPP was announced on the official blog.

The update includes improvements to both the UI and in-game performance.

The update will roll out over the next few days on Android, but may take longer on iOS.

When it comes to PSP emulators, PPSSPP is legendary. For more than a decade it’s offered stable performance on every platform. Now, a new update promises to make that experience even better.

Update 1.18, announced on the official blog earlier this week, includes a variety of minor bug fixes and improvements to the UI and in-game performance. There’s a new post-processing filter (sharp bilinear), bug fixes for rendering issues in some games, the ability to load save games from ZIP files, and much more. Check out the patch notes to see the full list.

The update should hit the Play Store this week, but you can sideload it today.

Perhaps the biggest update is for iOS devices, which now have near feature parity with other platforms. This has previously proved tricky due to a lack of JIT support. At this point, it’s only missing microphone emulation and minor UX features. It’s one of the few emulators on iOS that you can download freely from the App Store.

The initial update had a bug that caused crashes on homebrew apps and demos. This was fixed in version 1.18.1, released shortly afterward. If you have already updated to 1.18, be sure to update to the new version to avoid any issues.

Android users can expect the update to land on the Play Store later this week, but it could take several weeks for the update to make it through the App Store review process on iOS. In any case, you can download the latest version here to sideload it on the device of your choice today.

