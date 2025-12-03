Lower streaming prices in this economy? A Netflix and HBO Max bundle could make it so

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Netflix is attempting to acquire Warner Bros Discovery’s studios and streaming unit.

The proposed acquisition could see Netflix and HBO Max bundled together.

If the bid is successful, it would reportedly lower the combined cost for consumers.

These days, we’ve grown accustomed to the ever-increasing prices of streaming services. At this point, it feels almost like an annual tradition to hear that subscription costs are going up. In a rare break from that trend, new rumors suggest that we may actually see a price reduction in the future.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Reuters reports that Warner Bros Discovery is currently looking to sell all or parts of its business. The company is fielding offers from big names, including Netflix, Comcast, and Paramount Skydance. Netflix, in particular, is interested in acquiring WBD’s studios and streaming unit. If Netflix’s proposed bid is successful, it could lead to savings for consumers.

According to sources familiar with the deal, Netflix’s acquisition of WBD’s studios and streaming unit could see Netflix and HBO Max bundled together. This bundled offering could come at a lower cost than paying for both services separately. The sources add that “the vast majority of HBO Max customers also subscribe to Netflix.” If that’s the case, then this would be a win for these viewers.

It’s worth noting that the other bidders also plan to use HBO Max to boost their streaming services. For Comcast, HBO Max would help lift its yet-to-be-profitable Peacock platform. Meanwhile, Paramount Skydance would use HBO Max to help bolster Paramount Plus.

Netflix currently offers a $7.99 per month ad-supported plan, $17.99 per month standard plan, and $24.99 per month premium plan. For HBO Max, these tiers cost $10.99, $18.49, and $22.99 per month. If you’re using both services, that means you’re paying $18.98 for the ad-supported plans, $36.48 for the standard plans, and $47.98 for the premium plans.

Follow