Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Streaming and entertainment

Lower streaming prices in this economy? A Netflix and HBO Max bundle could make it so

Netflix could create a bundle with HBO Max to lower prices.
By

1 hour ago

Netflix logo on smartphone, next to other devices stock photo (2)
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Netflix is attempting to acquire Warner Bros Discovery’s studios and streaming unit.
  • The proposed acquisition could see Netflix and HBO Max bundled together.
  • If the bid is successful, it would reportedly lower the combined cost for consumers.

These days, we’ve grown accustomed to the ever-increasing prices of streaming services. At this point, it feels almost like an annual tradition to hear that subscription costs are going up. In a rare break from that trend, new rumors suggest that we may actually see a price reduction in the future.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Reuters reports that Warner Bros Discovery is currently looking to sell all or parts of its business. The company is fielding offers from big names, including Netflix, Comcast, and Paramount Skydance. Netflix, in particular, is interested in acquiring WBD’s studios and streaming unit. If Netflix’s proposed bid is successful, it could lead to savings for consumers.

According to sources familiar with the deal, Netflix’s acquisition of WBD’s studios and streaming unit could see Netflix and HBO Max bundled together. This bundled offering could come at a lower cost than paying for both services separately. The sources add that “the vast majority of HBO Max customers also subscribe to Netflix.” If that’s the case, then this would be a win for these viewers.

It’s worth noting that the other bidders also plan to use HBO Max to boost their streaming services. For Comcast, HBO Max would help lift its yet-to-be-profitable Peacock platform. Meanwhile, Paramount Skydance would use HBO Max to help bolster Paramount Plus.

Netflix currently offers a $7.99 per month ad-supported plan, $17.99 per month standard plan, and $24.99 per month premium plan. For HBO Max, these tiers cost $10.99, $18.49, and $22.99 per month. If you’re using both services, that means you’re paying $18.98 for the ad-supported plans, $36.48 for the standard plans, and $47.98 for the premium plans.

News
HBO MaxNetflixStreaming
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.