Where would Facebook be today without GIFs? It’d likely still be prominent and widely used, but the user landscape would look different. GIFs make expressing thoughts and reactions much easier because pictures say more than words. Make those pictures move, and you open the door to more conversations. Let’s review how to post a GIF on Facebook.

How to post a GIF on Facebook Facebook makes it incredibly easy to access and share GIFs to your profile. You can do this from the same “What’s on your mind?” field you use for regular posts.

There are a few different ways to share GIFs as posts on Facebook. You can use the dedicated GIF button, upload one from your device, or use a third-party service like Giphy. Let’s talk about all three.

Using the GIF button

USING THE GIF BUTTON (MOBILE) Tap What’s on your mind?. Underneath the text input field, tap the GIF button. Locate the GIF you want to post by searching for it. Select it. Tap POST.

Step 1 Step 2 Step 3 Step 4 Step 5

USING THE GIF BUTTON (DESKTOP) Click What’s on your mind, [Your name]?. Underneath the text input field, click the GIF option in Add to your post. You may need to click More (⋯). Locate the GIF you want to post by searching for it. Select it. Click Post.

Uploading it from your device

UPLOADING A GIF (MOBILE) Tap What’s on your mind?. Underneath the text input field, tap the GIF button. Locate the GIF you want to post by searching for it. Select it. Tap POST.

On desktop, click Photo/video underneath the What’s on your mind? section. After that, click Add Photos/Videos.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Select the GIF you want to upload from your computer’s files.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Post.

Sharing it from a third-party service

Giphy, Tenor, and other GIF hubs allow you to share content to Facebook directly from their website or app. Just find the GIF you want to post, find the Share button, then select Facebook.

How to post GIFs in the Facebook comments section

POSTING A GIF IN COMMENTS (MOBILE) Open the comments section where you want to post a GIF. Tap Write a comment…. Tap the GIF button that appears underneath the text input field. Use the search bar to find the GIF you want to share. Tap it. Tap the Send message button when ready. This is the blue paper airplane icon.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

POSTING A GIF IN COMMENTS (DESKTOP) Open the comments section where you want to post a GIF. Tap the GIF button that appears in the Write a comment… field. Use the search bar to find the GIF you want to share. Click it. Click the GIF to post it as a comment.

