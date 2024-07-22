Here are a couple of great portable monitor deals for your multi-tasking pleasure

I can no longer live with a single monitor. More screen real estate elevates your multi-tasking capabilities to a whole other level. And if you’re often on the go, a portable monitor is an excellent addition to your laptop bag. That said, these can get a bit pricey, so it’s good to catch portable monitor deals. We have a couple for you today.

The MSI Pro MP161 E2 Portable Monitor is going for $100 right now, a $10 discount. If you want to upgrade, there’s also the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch Portable Monitor (MB16ACV), which currently costs $159, which is $50 less than the regular price. Get the MSI Pro MP161 E2 Portable Monitor for $100 Get the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch Portable Monitor (MB16ACV) for $159

The MSI Pro MP161 E2 Portable Monitor is labeled as a “limited time deal,” so it’s only a matter of time before it goes back to the regular price. On the other hand, there is no sign of how long the ASUS ZenScreen monitor deal will last.

MSI Pro MP161 E2 Portable Monitor

The MSI Pro MP161 E2 Portable Monitor will come in handy for your everyday work tasks and leisure sessions. The 15.6-inch IPS panel has a Full HD 1,080p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time. Speakers are also built into it, which is surprising considering it is super slim at just 1.08cm. You’ll even get to pick between using USB-C or mini-HDMI for video input, which is very convenient. And there’s a built-in kickstand!

This is really an awesome portable monitor, even at full price. The deal only sweetens the value you get.

ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch Portable Monitor (MB16ACV)

ASUS is likely the most recognized brand in the world of portable monitors. They have a wide selection of options, but today’s deal might offer the best balance in terms of value per dollar spent. This model has a really nice design and build quality. It’s also slightly thinner at 1.05cm. In terms of specs, you get a very similar set, including a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1,080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This one works over USB-C or USB-A, and it also sports a built-in kickstand. Which one are you going for? Regardless of your pick, just make sure to act quickly. These deals don’t tend to stick around for long.

