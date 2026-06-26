As a mobile expert, these are 5 popular smartphone accessories I don't recommend buying

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

I’m usually willing to give any phone accessory I come across a chance, partly because I trust those Instagram influencers a little too much. And to be fair, sometimes the weirdest products end up being genuinely useful.

But there are also times when I’ve come across something and wondered who actually asked for it in the first place. Usually, that happens when an accessory fails to live up to the hype — or worse, creates more problems than it solves.

With that in mind, here are the top five phone accessories I think most people are better off skipping.

What's one phone accessory you can't live without? 13 votes Case 69 % Screen protector 23 % Power bank 8 % Other (tell me in comments) 0 %

Camera lens protectors

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

I get why camera lens protectors are so popular. Almost every phone these days has a large camera bump (except my beloved Google Pixel 10a), so it’s natural to worry about those lenses getting scratched. And when camera lens protectors only cost a few bucks, they can feel like an easy form of insurance.

But the thing is, camera lenses in modern phones are already protected by durable, tempered glass. And yes, it can easily handle keys, pockets, tabletops, and everyday wear. By adding another layer of glass, you’re simply adding a new point of failure. I’ve tested both cheap and expensive lens protectors, and they often add glare or make photos appear too soft over time.

The problems don’t stop there. Because these lens protectors are made of subpar materials, they pick up scratches way too easily. And once that happens, peeling them isn’t always as clean or hassle-free as it sounds. So yes, I’d rather invest in a good case with a raised lip around the camera module than buy lens protectors.

Charging cases

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Battery anxiety is real, especially if you have a compact Android phone. In fact, it’s one of the reasons why I don’t use the battery protection feature on my Galaxy S26. Of course, charging the phone to 100% alone may not be enough if you’re always on the move. And that’s where charging cases start to feel appealing. But my biggest complaint with them is bulk. When you’ve spent good money on something like the Galaxy S25 Edge or the iPhone Air for its slim design, adding a charging case completely defeats the purpose.

Another issue is heat. Charging a phone generates heat, and so does the battery packed inside the case. When two are pressed together, that heat doesn’t dissipate as quickly. It’s far more practical to use a compact power bank instead. It’ll give you the same extra battery capacity without permanently adding bulk and weight to your phone.

Cheap Bluetooth trackers

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

I’m a big fan of Bluetooth trackers. If you’re even a little forgetful like me and often misplace your keys or wallet, they’re one of the best investments you can make. The catch is that not all trackers are created equal, and this is one category where going for the cheapest option can be a total waste of money.

A lot of bargain-bin Bluetooth trackers look nearly identical to their premium counterparts, but the similarities are mostly skin-deep. I had bought a Panasonic Seekit tracker a while back on a whim because it was cheap. But its biggest limitation is that it only relies on a Bluetooth connection. Once the tracker goes out of my phone’s Bluetooth range, it’s practically useless.

Sure, it does send those left-behind alerts in the app and even shows the last location, but that’s only an approximate location based on where the connection was lost. More importantly, if the tracker moves after that point, its location never gets updated because it isn’t part of a large tracking network.

That’s why I strongly feel any tracker that doesn’t have access to Google Find Hub, Apple Find My, or Samsung SmartThings Find networks isn’t worth the money. Without that ecosystem backing, most budget trackers are just glorified Bluetooth alarms.

Privacy screen protectors

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Nobody wants the person sitting next to them on a bus or train reading private messages over their shoulder, so I understand why privacy screen protectors are so popular. They limit viewing angles, making it almost impossible for others to see what’s on your screen from the sides.

But that privacy comes at a cost — and that cost is screen quality. Most privacy screen protectors noticeably reduce brightness, making displays look dimmer. And if you crank up the brightness level to compensate for the dullness, there’s another downside: battery life.

A bigger issue is that the privacy screen protectors don’t just block strangers from seeing your screen — they make it harder for you to see it too. For instance, if your phone is on a table, you can’t just glance at it to check a notification. Because the privacy protector restricts viewing angles, you’ll have to pick up the phone and look directly at it head-on to see what’s on the screen. Unless you regularly work with sensitive information in public places, I don’t think these trade-offs are worth it.

Silicone suction phone cases

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

I think silicon suction phone cases are a clever idea. The back of the case is covered with tiny suction cups that let you stick your phone to mirrors, windows, tiles, and just about any smooth surface you can find. Its biggest selling point is that you can use your phone hands-free for video recording, selfies, video calls, and even watching shows or movies.

But these suction cups aren’t as reliable. They only work on clean, flat surfaces, and even then, the grip isn’t something I’d trust with a phone that costs hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars. All it takes is a bit of dust or an improper hold for your phone to fall flat, and that’s not a risk worth taking.

The suction cups themselves are also annoying to live with. They tend to collect dust and dirt over time, making it harder to slide your phone in and out of your pocket. Personally, I think it’s far more ideal to use a small tripod, even if it’s a little less convenient. If there’s one thing I want you to take away from all of this, it’s that just because an accessory is marketed well doesn’t mean it’s worth your money. Of course, these are just my picks. If you’ve tried an accessory that disappointed you, share it in the comments below.

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