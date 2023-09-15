The most popular Google Doodle games

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google Doodle has been an integral part of the search engine experience for quite some time, but did you know there are also some you can play? That’s right. A host of popular Google Doogle games are available to kill your boredom at the office. Google archives these old doodles on a separate page, and you can easily check and play any of the previous games in your free time. These games typically last anywhere from two to 20 minutes, though some even go on for an hour if you refuse to give up. Ready to have some fun?

Popular Google Doodle games Before you go ahead and try these popular Google Doodle games, a word of caution. Some of these games are pretty addictive. Don’t blame us if you end up with an unproductive day.

Google Doodle Baseball

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Google released the Baseball doodle game to celebrate the US Independence Day on July 4, 2019. You have fun little characters in the form of various snacks, such as hotdogs, nachos, and cheese, coming up to take charge and hit it out of the park.

You can hit the spacebar or click the mouse to swing the bat and score some runs. The pitcher throws balls at different speeds and swings and tries to get you out with three strikes. The game ends when you miss three times. Our first attempt ended with three runs and the second a much better 18 runs inning.

Google Doodle Holloween

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Holloween is another fun Google Doodle game in which you play as a magic black cat fending off malicious ghosts. All the white ghosts have symbols floating above their heads, and you need to draw the same ones with your mouse anywhere on the screen to defeat them.

Although it may feel quite simple in the first few rounds, the real task starts when multiple ghosts come at you from both directions with several symbols on their heads. Be quick to defeat them. You get five lives, although you can also get extra ones by drawing hearts on the screen.

Google Doodle Jerry Lawson

Andy Walker / Android Authority

This game is both educational and fun. It’s a combination of five games celebrating the 82nd birthday of late developer Gerald “Jerry” Lawson. Lawson led the team that created the first video gaming system with interchangeable game cartridges.

When you start playing the game, the Google Doodle walks you through a quick history of Jerry Lawson. Once you land on the homepage, you have five games to choose from. You can start playing them or even edit them as per your preferences.

Google Doodle Cricket

Andy Walker / Android Authority

While cricket isn’t a huge sport in the US, it has an avid following in the UK, Australia, and various South Asian countries. Google created this doodle to celebrate the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

If you have played baseball before, you’ll find yourself at home with this one. You need to swing the bat to score runs and boundaries. You don’t get any strikes here, though. The game is over once you miss a ball and it hits the stumps. We did score a century on our second attempt. Although there isn’t much variety regarding dismissals, this popular Google Doogle game is great for Cricket fans worldwide.

Google Doodle Olympics

Andy Walker / Android Authority

This is one of the largest Google Doodle games the company has ever made. The main character, Lucky the Ninja Cat, arrives on an island hosting a multi-sporting event festival. You can participate in challenges such as table tennis, archery, rugby, artistic swimming, marathons, and skateboarding. Players can choose to partner with several teams that look like animal mascots.

Google collaborates with the Japanese animation studio Studio 4°C to deliver this stunning game for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Google Doodle Valentine’s Day

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Google created this game to raise awareness about the pending extinction of pangolins. Due to the increased hunting of pangolins for meat, fashion, and medicine, they have become one of the most threatened animals on the planet. Google launched the love-inspired game on Valentine’s Day 2017.

In the game, you play as a pangolin that rolls around and avoids rugged terrain. The goal is to collect as many items as possible and reach the finish line before the timer runs out.

Google Doodle Pizza

Andy Walker / Android Authority

As the name suggests, the Google Doodle game revolves around everyone’s favorite dish — pizza. It challenges you to slice the pizza based on the requested toppings and slices. Cutting accuracy is essential, as precision earns more stars. The starting levels are quite easy with margherita and pepperoni pizzas. But once you receive calabrese, Hawaiian, Teriyaki Mayonnaise, and other pizza dishes with multiple toppings and slices, the difficulty levels rise to maintain the balance.

