Poll: How many playlists do you have on your music streaming service?

Now that all the music streaming apps offer pretty much the same features and song catalog, one would assume that the one thing that really keeps us hooked to one platform or the other is our carefully curated library. Recently, Apple announced a straightforward way to shift Apple Music playlists over to YouTube Music.

This obviously sounded like a huge win to us, but then we saw some Reddit threads where people were talking about how they hardly even make their own playlists. This left me wondering: Am I the only one with a never-ending list of custom playlists?

Hence, we decided to ask for your help on this one to understand where everyone stands. Vote below and let us know if you are a meticulous curator with a playlist for every mood and activity, prefer the simplicity of letting the algorithm guide your listening experience, or somewhere in between.

How many playlists do you currently have on your music streaming service? 75 votes I don't bother with creating playlists 11 % I have 1 playlist with all my liked songs 19 % I have made a few playlists (2-10) 23 % I'm a playlist master (10+) 48 %

As someone who is currently moving from Spotify to YouTube Music, I’ve been on a mission to rebuild my library in a much more structured way. I’ve got playlists for everything — different genres, road trips, relaxing evenings, you name it. There’s even a chaotic playlist filled with quirky songs I’ve picked up from friends, perfect for those moments when I want to introduce someone to something new and unique.

That said, I totally get why some people might skip the whole playlist-making process. YouTube Music does a fantastic job of creating automix playlists based on your history or just auto-playing songs that vibe with whatever you start your session with. Then there’s your liked songs playlist, which basically gives you access to all of your favorites without any restrictions on genres or moods.

But hey, that’s the beauty of music streaming — we all get to enjoy it in our own way. So, do cast your vote in the poll above and let us know in the comments where you fall on the playlist spectrum. Whether you’re a playlist enthusiast or prefer to let the algorithm do the heavy lifting, we’re excited to see how everyone’s music habits stack up.

