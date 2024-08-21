Pokemon TCG Pocket release date: When is it available?

The Pokemon Company

Collecting Pokemon cards is a lifelong pastime for many. Although there is something magical about a tangible deck you’ve created and curated, enthusiasts and casuals will soon have the opportunity to collect digital cards through Pokemon TCG Pocket. The upcoming mobile game will be available on Android and iOS in short order. But what is it, when is the Pokemon TCG Pocket release date, and how do you play it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon TCG Pocket release date

Following the game’s initial announcement in early 2024 and its trailer launch in mid-August, The Pokemon Company debuted the first Pokemon TCG Pocket trailer and confirmed the game’s official release date. Players can download the game on iOS and Android on October 30, 2024.

If you can’t wait, you can pre-register on the Play Store using the button below, or here if you’re an iPhone user.

If you’re in New Zealand, you can play the title sooner than others. The country will play host to a soft launch for testing purposes ahead of the big October debut. The actual date of the test launch is undisclosed.

What is Pokemon TCG Pocket?

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a mobile-only digital version of the real-world card-collecting game geared toward casual collectors and players.

The Pokemon Company is making it easy to get into collecting, too. Players are offered “two booster packs every day at no cost,” which I imagine would keep a swathe of users interested. For more serious collectors, there are suggestions that some cards will be available through purchasable packs. Players open packs by swiping across the screen.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a mobile-only digital version of the real-world card-collecting game geared toward casual collectors and players.

There’s also an emphasis on ordering collections. The game allows users to sort all cards into Binders, Display Boards, and Decks. The former can be shared with others to view, while Decks fuel the TCG Pocket’s minor gameplay element. Players can battle each other in a digital version of TCG that appears to be more casual than TCG Live — The Pokemon Company’s previous digital TCG effort available beyond mobile.

It’s unclear if TCG Pocket will support card imports for those with established collections on other platforms. We’ll have to wait and see how The Pokemon Company consolidates its digital TCG properties.

The game offers exclusive variants and existing “nostalgic” real-world cards. Immersive cards, which include unique illustrations with 3D effects, also debut. The trailer also hints at the addition of trainer cards, including Sabrina.

How much will Pokemon TCG Pocket cost?

The Pokemon Company

You won’t need to pay a thing to play Pokemon TCG Pocket, at least not at install. The game will be free to play at launch, but the terms and conditions note that it may include “Virtual Content” that can be purchased. Expect The Pokemon Company to clarify these details in the months ahead.

Pokemon TCG Pocket: FAQs

Is Pokemon TCG Pocket replacing TCG Live? No, The Pokemon Company has not confirmed that TCG Pocket will replace TCG Live. They are two different games catering to different types of player. While TCG Live focuses primarily on the battle aspect, TCG Pocket centers on collecting. TCG Live also caters to those on PC or Mac, while TCG Pocket is limited to iOS and Android.

Who is making Pokemon Pocket? Pokemon TCG Pocket is developed by Creatures Inc. and DeNA Co.

You might like

Comments