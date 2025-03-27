This new Ultra phone may be the flagship killer you've been waiting for

TL;DR POCO has just launched the POCO F7 Ultra, its first Ultra smartphone.

The phone has premium extras, such as a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an IP68 rating, wireless charging, and a telephoto camera.

Expect to pay a recommended starting price of $649, but an early bird offer means you can get it for $599.

POCO isn’t typically known for flagship phones, as its best devices are typically upper-mid-range releases. However, the brand has just revealed the POCO F7 series, including its first Ultra phone.

The POCO F7 Ultra is a mostly rebranded version of the China-only Redmi K80 Pro. However, you can also think of it as a larger Xiaomi 15, bringing plenty of flagship-tier features to the table.

For starters, the new device packs an IP68 rating, which is still a rarity for POCO phones. I also appreciate the two-toned rear cover, featuring a shiny panel around the circular camera housing and anti-glare glass on the rest of the back. It’s vaguely reminiscent of early Pixel phones.

Another hot Snapdragon 8 Elite phone Another major selling point is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It looks like POCO is running the CPU very conservatively here, with GeekBench 6 scores lagging behind similarly equipped devices. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, suggesting a more battery-focused default performance profile.

I was able to complete all GPU stress tests, which is more than can be said for the Xiaomi 15. These tests delivered respectable stability of ~70%, putting it behind the Xiaomi 15 Ultra but well ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, this sustained performance came with extremely high peak temperatures, ranging from 48.1 to 50.8 degrees Celsius. That’s hotter than the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Fortunately, real-world usage worked out just fine. I was able to play games like GRID Legends and Genshin Impact at a fluid pace, and I didn’t notice any significant heating in these titles. The phone also handled system tasks (e.g. multitasking, app launching, using the camera) without a hitch.

Interestingly, the POCO handset comes with a 5,300mAh battery instead of the K80 Pro’s 6,000mAh battery. That’s still a large battery, but it means the smaller Xiaomi 15 packs a similarly sized battery. You can also expect 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, and POCO says the former delivers a 100% charge in 34 minutes. The phone’s battery is slated to last for 1,600 charging cycles (roughly four years) before reaching 80% effective capacity.

What else should you know about POCO F7 Ultra?

The F7 Ultra also stands out from other recent POCO phones thanks to the inclusion of a telephoto camera. In fact, this might be one of the only (if not the only) POCO devices with a telephoto camera. Expect a 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera here (f/2.2, OIS), along with a 50MP 1/1.55-inch main camera (f/1.6, OIS), and a 32MP ultrawide lens.

Don’t expect all the bells and whistles of Xiaomi’s mainline flagship phones. There’s no Leica branding here, which means no Leica color profiles. You also lose out on other features like a Master Cinema mode and bokeh styles. At least you’ve still got 8K video recording, an AI Zoom toggle for improved long-range zoom, long-exposure modes, and a motion capture option for fast-moving subjects.

The POCO F7 Ultra stands out from other POCO phones thanks to its telephoto camera.

I thought the phone captured pleasant images during my brief time with it. The main camera didn’t feel like a significant downgrade compared to the Xiaomi 15. The 2.5x camera, in particular, seems to capture flagship-grade images that are a good match for the main camera. Expect plenty of detail, a healthy level of sharpness without going overboard (most of the time), and a similarly pleasant color profile to the primary camera.

POCO also offers 5x zoom at a lossless resolution, and I’m happy to see that you can get decent results at this zoom range in less-than-ideal conditions. However, it’s not uncommon to see oversaturated colors and some splotchiness at 5x. The tele camera also supports macro snaps at a distance of 10 centimeters, although these close-up shots can appear over-sharpened or splotchy at times. The ultrawide camera is the weakest sensor of the lot, though, shooting images that lack detail and look like watercolor paintings in mixed lighting. So you’d best stick to this camera when taking landscape/cityscape shots during the day.

Finally, a 32MP camera is available for selfies and video calls. I thought this shooter offered great image quality but was disappointed to see that it tops out at 1080p/60fps video capture. It’s particularly annoying when Xiaomi’s last few mainline flagships offer 4K selfie video quality.

POCO’s phone also has a flat 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED screen (LTPO, 120Hz). Expect 3,200 nits of peak brightness and 1,800 nits in high-brightness mode. I was also pleasantly surprised to see an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and I thought it was extremely fast and accurate during my short time with the device.

Interestingly, the sub-brand is touting so-called POCO Shield Glass protection for the display. We’re guessing this is a rebranded version of Xiaomi’s first-generation Shield Glass protection. There’s no word on protective glass for the back cover, which leads me to believe it’s just tempered glass here. That’s disappointing, so you should definitely use a case.

Xiaomi’s phone ships with Hyper OS 2 atop Android 15. I’m glad to see a more restrained approach to bloatware, but I really could do without the incessant system notifications and app recommendations. POCO says both F7 series phones offer four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches. That’s not on par with the update policies for Google, HONOR, and Samsung’s top phones, but it’s still pretty good.

Other notable features include an IR blaster, dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 6.0 support, and Wi-Fi 7.

POCO F7 Pro

POCO’s Pro model is nothing to scoff at. It has an IP68 rating too, along with a similar two-tone glass back and aluminum frame. The phone also features Gorilla Glass 7i protection, which is presumably limited to the front.

The POCO F7 Pro uses last year’s still-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor instead of the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. But it should be able to handle pretty much any game and app you throw at it. This chip drives the same 6.67-inch QHD+ screen as the F7 Ultra, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO screen tech, and 3,200 nits of peak brightness (1,800 nits in high-brightness mode).

POCO’s cheaper phone also has a 6,000mAh battery, handily beating the Ultra phone in the capacity stakes. Once the phone’s battery has died, you can make use of 90W wired charging. There’s no wireless charging at all, though.

Expect a dual camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP main camera (1/1.55-inch, f/1.6) and an 8MP ultrawide camera. A 20MP selfie camera is available in a punch-hole cutout. Needless to say, you shouldn’t expect great zoom or polished ultrawide photos.

Other features worth knowing include Bluetooth 5.4, dual stereo speakers, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor (a pleasant surprise once again), and Wi-Fi 7. You’re also getting four major OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

Is the POCO F7 Ultra worth buying?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The F7 Ultra ticks plenty of flagship boxes, namely the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the versatile 2.5x 50MP telephoto camera, an IP68 rating, wireless charging, and a respectable update policy. Best of all, the phone has a recommended price of $649 for the 12GB/256GB variant (early bird price of $599), making it worth a look if you want a well-rounded flagship phone without spending a ton of cash. Meanwhile, the 12GB/512GB option starts at $699, with an early bird price of $649.

It’s not perfect, though. The device runs hot when pushed to the extreme, which isn’t uncommon for Snapdragon 8 Elite phones. I’m also disappointed to see that neither phone has eSIM support, which is particularly useful when traveling. The phone also has a major battery capacity downgrade compared to the original model, although that 5,300mAh battery is still pretty good in 2025. POCO’s silence on back glass protection also doesn’t bode well for durability.

Not too keen on the Ultra but like the POCO F7 Pro? It has a starting price of $499 for the 12GB/256GB model, with a promotional price of $449. You do miss out on premium extras like wireless charging, a telephoto camera, and the absolute latest chipset, though.

