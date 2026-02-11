PocketBook just launched a Kindle Scribe alternative that skips Amazon’s lock-in

PocketBook

TL;DR PocketBook’s InkPad One adds a 10.3-inch Mobius E Ink display and bundled stylus to the growing large-screen reader category.

It supports 25 formats, Adobe and LCP DRM, built-in Libby, Bluetooth audio, and up to two months of battery life.

The device is priced at $360 and is expected to retail ~£270 in the UK.

The e-ink market keeps expanding, with devices aimed at readers who want larger screens, more flexible note-taking, and fewer ecosystem compromises. Today, PocketBook launched the PocketBook InkPad One, adding another large-format option to a category that’s starting to feel genuinely competitive. Rather than a tablet replacement, the InkPad One is a reader-first device built for consuming and annotating books, marking up documents, and borrowing from libraries, all without the price or lock-in of many alternatives.

The new reader features a 10.3-inch grayscale E Ink Mobius display with a 1404 × 1872 resolution and 226ppi pixel density. Mobius panels are typically touted as more durable than glass-based E Ink screens, but the display is similarly glare-free and readable in bright light, and adjustable brightness and color temperature settings should help tailor the experience as needed. As for build, the InkPad One keeps things portable, with an aluminum body measuring just 5.15mm thick and 400g. It comes in a single Matte Black finish, with non-slip rear pads and a slightly thicker lower bezel for holding.

Inside, the device runs on a quad-core Rockchip RK3566 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. These may sound like modest specs, but they’re ample for a reading-centric E Ink device. Like other large E Ink devices, battery life is a key selling point. PocketBook says the InkPad One can last up to two months between charges, thanks to a 3700mAh battery. The e-reader also ships with a PocketBook Stylus 2 for note-taking, handwriting, highlighting, and annotations.

On the software side, the InkPad One supports 25 ebook formats natively, including EPUB, PDF, FB2, AZW, CBR, and CBZ, along with both Adobe DRM and LCP DRM, making library borrowing far less restrictive than on many competing platforms. Libby support is also built directly into the device. For listening, the InkPad One supports audiobooks and built-in Text-to-Speech, with Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing wireless headphones or speakers.

The InkPad One doesn’t try to outdo dedicated note-taking tablets or match the scope of full-blown tablets. Instead, it suggests there’s room for large-screen E Ink devices that prioritize reading and light notetaking, and leave content choices up to the user, rather than locking them into a single ecosystem. The device is priced at $360. It is expected to retail around £270 in the UK.

