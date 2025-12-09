These huge, new E Ink posters turn your wall into a Kindle-like gallery

PocketBook

TL;DR PocketBook is selling large wall-mounted E Ink posters.

The displays use color E Ink for a matte, print-like look with extremely low power usage.

Prices range from $1,699 to $2,399.

If you’ve ever wondered what a Kindle-like display would look like scaled up to the size of your torso, PocketBook now has an answer. The company’s new InkPoster lineup brings full-color e-paper to framed, wall-mounted displays, delivering a matte, print-like aesthetic you can personalize. The 31.5-inch model starts at $1,699, while the upgraded 28.5-inch IGZO version comes in at $2,399, positioning these firmly in the premium decor category.

The beauty of the idea is that modern color E Ink panels achieve a paper-like look without glare or backlighting. Meanwhile, E Ink only draws meaningful power when an image changes, so the posters can theoretically hold artwork for months on a charge. Through a companion app, users can browse curated galleries or upload personal photos, turning a static wall into a rotating art exhibit, but with the visual calm of printed media.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Large-format E Ink isn’t a novelty. Transit agencies and municipalities around the world have begun experimenting with E Ink signage for bus stops, retail displays, and other public information boards. These use cases lean on the same strengths of PocketBook’s posters: exceptional readability in bright sunlight, minimal power consumption, and the ability to update content without running a conventional screen all day.

Yet while city use is very public-minded, InkPoster feels purpose-built specifically for people who appreciate understated tech. If you prefer the softness of printed art but want the flexibility to refresh your walls without framing and rehanging pieces, the line hits that niche beautifully. On the other hand, anyone expecting dynamic images, movement, or a budget-friendly upgrade probably won’t see the value here. Still, as E Ink continues creeping into homes and even public spaces, PocketBook’s posters hint at a future where digital displays don’t have to dominate a room.

For now, the price feels fairly limiting. Most mainstream digital photo frames land between $150 and $300, and even premium connected frames rarely exceed ~$500. Against that backdrop, PocketBook’s $1,699 to $2,399 posters read less like consumer gadgets and more like specialty decor. It’s a compelling proof of concept, but the leap from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand makes InkPoster a niche purchase.

Follow