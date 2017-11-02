Shifty Jelly, the developer of popular podcast app Pocket Casts, is often quick to roll out updates following a new Android version. Following the launch of Android Nougat last year, it wasn’t long before the devs deployed an update to take advantage of its benefits. Similarly, Shifty Jelly upgraded Pocket Casts with the Material Design aesthetic not long after Android Lollipop arrived.

Yesterday, the devs rolled out Pocket Casts version 6.4 which brought with it… you’ve guessed it… Android Oreo features.

Editor's Pick 10 best podcast apps for Android Podcasts seem to be making a return as a main source of information gathering in the age of the Internet. It's a great way to listen to experts talk about the topics you care about …

Support for Android Oreo’s adaptive icons was introduced, as well as picture-in-picture mode for video podcasts, allowing you to pop out the video window so you can watch it while doing something else. Oreo’s notification channels were also added as part of the new update, as well as several other non-Oreo improvements, including:

Faster image loading

Battery optimizations

Bug fixes and performance improvements

Of course, to make use of the Oreo related features you’ll have to own a phone running Android Oreo — currently estimated to be on just 0.2% of devices — but if you don’t have it yet, at least it’s something to look forward to.

Pocket Casts version 6.4 is rolling out in the Google Play Store now and you can get the latest version at the link below. The app will set you back $3.99, but if you’re a podcast fan, it might be worth the money: Pocket Casts just keeps getting better and better.