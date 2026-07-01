Amazon cuts the PNY microSD Express 512GB to its lowest price of the year

Amazon has dropped the PNY microSD Express 512GB card to $99.99, down from its $119.99 retail price. That saves you $20, and the 17% discount is relative to the recommended retail price. It also makes this the best deal we have seen on it this year, so this is a good time to grab one if you need fast removable storage.

The PNY microSD Express 512GB is built for newer microSD Express devices, including Nintendo Switch 2. Its big draw is speed, with a rated performance of up to 890 MB/s read and 810 MB/s write. That is far beyond what you usually see from standard UHS-I microSD cards, which is a big reason this model stands out for gaming and other storage-heavy tasks.

It also carries U3, V30, and A1 ratings. That means it is suited for 4K video capture, app storage, and game storage. PNY also says the card is backwards compatible with UHS-I and UHS-II hosts, though you only get full Express speeds in devices that support the standard. Recent coverage has pointed to this as one of the faster microSD Express options around, especially for gaming use.

Hit the button above to check it out for yourself.

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