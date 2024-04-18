Unbeaten 46% discount on the PNY 1TB PRO Elite microSD card

PNY is one of the big names in the memory card market, and there’s never been a better time to pick up the PNY 1TB PRO Elite microSD card than in today’s deal. The Amazon Choice product is down to it’s best price ever of just $67.99 right now. PNY 1TB PRO Elite microSD card for $67.99 ($57 off)

1TB is often the maximum expansion option on flagship phones and tablets, so getting this microSD card at almost half-price could give you a lot more video and photo space to play with. A 4.7-star Amazon rating tells you all you need to know about the effectiveness of the PRO Elite card.

The PNY 1TB PRO boasts a Class 10, U3, V30 performance which, to you and me, means read speeds of up to 100MBps and write speeds close to 90MBps — more than ample for seamless HD photography and 4K Ultra HD videography. With its A2 App Performance rating, apps are able to operate directly from the microSD, speeding up launches and performance significantly. The included SD adapter broadens its use to SD-enabled devices such as DSLR cameras and laptops. Durability is also on-point, with the card designed to be magnet, shock, temperature, and waterproof.

This price drop could reverse at any time, so check out the offer while you can via the widget above.

