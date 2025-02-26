Plex's revamped experience will drop a key social feature on most devices

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Plex has announced that its Watch Together feature won’t be available in the new Plex experience.

You can still use the feature in Plex’s web app “for the foreseeable future.”

Plex says it may consider adding similar functionality to the new experience in the future.

Plex debuted its revamped mobile apps last year and is in the process of bringing the new experience to more platforms. While the new app has been generally well received, thanks to its more modern interface, updated navigation, and some newly added features, it’s missing a few features that were available in the old version. Given that the app is still in beta, we expect Plex to add these features before the stable release, but the streaming service has confirmed that one of the missing features won’t return in the new Plex experience.

In a recent post on its forums, Plex announced that its Watch Together feature won’t be available in the new Plex experience on most devices. Users will, however, be able to continue using the feature in Plex’s web app “for the foreseeable future.” Several users on the Plex forums and Reddit have expressed disappointment with this decision, urging others to flood the company with requests to bring it back.

Although Watch Together won’t be available in the new Plex experience for now, it might not be gone for good. In its original announcement, Plex hints at the possibility of the feature making a comeback in the future, stating: “And because we’ve seen your love and tremendous response to this feature, we don’t preclude the possibility of offering similar functionality again in the future, using new tooling.”

Do you use Plex’s Watch Together feature? Are you looking for similar alternatives? Let us know in the comments.

