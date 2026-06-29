PSA: Plex's massive Lifetime Pass price hike kicks in this week

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The price of the Lifetime Plex Pass will go up from $249.99 to $749.99 on July 1.

Interested buyers have just two days left to lock in the current price.

Existing Lifetime Plex Pass owners won’t be affected by the price increase.

Android Authority readers previously said they’d rather switch to another media platform than buy Plex’s lifetime subscription.

Back in May, Plex shocked users by announcing one of the biggest subscription price hikes we’ve seen from a consumer software service. On July 1, the company will triple the price of the Lifetime Plex Pass from $249.99 to a whopping $749.99.

That means if you’ve been meaning to buy the Lifetime Plex Pass, you now have just two days remaining before the deadline.

Plex is also reminding users of the looming price hike with a prominent “Last chance” banner on its website, urging anyone who’s been considering a Lifetime Pass to buy it before the new pricing takes effect.

It’s worth noting that the $500 pric increase only affects new Lifetime Plex Pass purchases. Existing Lifetime subscribers will retain all of their benefits, and Plex isn’t changing the price of its recurring subscriptions. You can still subscribe for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year after the deadline.

What's the most you would pay for a lifetime Plex Pass? 2340 votes Less than $100 32 % $120 37 % $250 19 % $750 1 % I'll pay whatever it costs — I use Plex too much 1 % Not a dime 9 %

When Plex first announced the increase in May, it said it had even considered eliminating the Lifetime Pass because recurring subscriptions provide a more sustainable revenue stream. Instead, it decided to keep the one-time purchase option alive at a dramatically higher price.

Our readers weren’t exactly thrilled by the announcement. In a poll we ran on Android Authority after Plex revealed the new pricing, the most popular response wasn’t “I’m buying one before the price goes up.” Instead, a majority of respondents said they planned to move their media library to a different platform rather than pay for a Lifetime Pass.

That said, if you’ve already decided that Plex is your long-term home media solution, buying before July 1 will save you $500. Waiting until after the deadline means paying three times as much for the very same Lifetime Plex Pass.

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