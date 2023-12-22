Plex is now appearing on Google TV's 'Top picks for you' section

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Plex is now appearing in the “Top picks for you” section of Google TV.

Google TV is now treating Plex as a source of content similar to Disney Plus and Netflix.

Recommendations are appearing even if you don’t have Plex installed.

Google TV makes it easier to find the shows and movies you want to watch from your favorite streaming platforms through its “Top picks for you” recommendations. This section most commonly suggests content from integrated apps like Disney Plus, but it looks like it may have added another app to that list — Plex.

While Plex has been available on Google TV for a while, it has not appeared in the “Top picks for you” section. Until recently, the app was mostly treated as just a container of content. But it appears Google TV now sees it as a source of content instead, similar to how it treats Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Like those other streaming services, Google TV is now recommending content directly from Plex. The recommendation page offers a description of the show, as well as buttons to watch it, add it to a Watchlist, mark it as watched, and rate the pick.

Even if you don’t have Plex installed on your Google TV, we’ve discovered that the platform will still recommend Plex content. Although it is ultimately a small UI change, it effectively elevates attention to the app, making this a big deal for Plex.

The more shows and movies you add to your Watchlist, the more recommendations you’ll get for content that’s similar to it. So if you want more recommendations from Plex, you’ll have to let Google TV know by adding Plex content to your Watchlist.

