PSA: Plex suffers security breach, change your password right now!

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Plex has experienced a data breach in which an unauthorized third party accessed emails, usernames, securely hashed passwords, and authentication data.

The platform recommends users change their password immediately and sign out of any active sessions or devices.

Plex has also apologized for the breach and says it’s undergoing additional reviews to strengthen its systems.

Plex is reporting a security incident and warning users to take action to ensure their accounts remain safe. According to a notice on Plex’s website, the platform suffered a security breach in which an unauthorized third party accessed a limited subset of customer data from its databases.

“While we quickly contained the incident, information that was accessed included emails, usernames, securely hashed passwords, and authentication data,” Plex wrote in its notice.

Although the account passwords that were accessed were hashed, meaning those who have attained them will not be able to read them, Plex is still urging users to take precautionary steps to keep their accounts secure.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

For one, you need to change your Plex password right now. You can do that by visiting https://plex.tv/reset. Plex also recommends you sign out of any connected devices. You’ll see a checkbox to do so when resetting your password, signing you out of all your devices, including any Plex Media Server you own. You’ll then need to sign back in with your new password.

You should also log out of all active sessions if you use a third-party identity provider, such as Google or Apple, to log into your Plex account. You can do so by visiting https://plex.tv/security and clicking the button that says “Sign out of all devices.”

Furthermore, you can enable two-factor authentication to make your Plex account more secure.

Plex has apologized for the breach and says it’s undergoing additional reviews to strengthen its systems.

Follow