This PlayStation VR2 Amazon deal slashes price by $100

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

Virtual reality is the cutting edge of gaming in 2024, and Amazon just gave you the chance to jump on the bandwagon at a great rate. The PlayStation VR2 is on sale for just $449 right now, marking a $100 discount on the retail price. PlayStation VR2 for $449 ($100 off)

This is the first significant markdown on the hardware alone since its launch over a year ago, and you can make equivalent savings on a game bundle. On the same Amazon page, you’ll find the deal on the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle, which is reduced from $599 to $499.

The PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) significantly advances its predecessor, offering a host of new features and improvements. It now boasts 4K HDR OLED panels with a resolution of 2,000 × 2,040, enhancing visual clarity with a 110-degree field of view. The PSVR2 includes Fresnel lenses with an adjustable IPD dial for better eye distance matching and eye-tracking technology that provides responsive and natural movement. The headset also introduces haptic feedback, delivering subtle vibrations to enhance immersion.

The Orb controllers, featuring touch sensitivity and haptic feedback, replace the old PS Move controllers, offering a more comfortable and modern experience. The PSVR2 also eliminates the need for an external camera by integrating four cameras into the headset, simplifying setup with a single slim cable.

Check out the deal by hitting the widget above.

You might like

Comments