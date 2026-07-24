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Is the PlayStation Network down for you? Here's what's going on

Every service on the PSN is having issues.
By

Jul 24, 2026 — 2:05 PM ET

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Oliver Cragg / Android Authority
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TL;DR
  • PlayStation Network is currently down.
  • Sony says that all of its services are experiencing issues.
  • This includes account management, gaming and social, video content, the PS Store, and PS Direct.

If you’re having problems with the PlayStation Network, know that there’s nothing wrong with your setup. Any issues you’re experiencing are on Sony’s side. The PlayStation Network is currently experiencing an outage.

According to the PlayStation status page, every service is experiencing problems at the moment. This includes account management, gaming and social, video content, the PS Store, and PS Direct. As such, the company warns that you might have trouble signing in, editing account details, streaming games, making purchases, and so on.

Unsurprisingly, this outage affects several of the company’s consoles. Specifically, Sony lists the PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, web, and other. According to the page, the outage started at 10:18 AM ET.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation. Once the network is back online, we’ll update this article.

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