You can save $50 on a PlayStation 5 Slim right now

Are you looking to get a Sony PlayStation 5 console? These are very rarely discounted, so it’s always a treat to come across a good deal on Sony’s popular console. If you’ve been on the fence about getting yourself one, right now, you can save $50 on a PlayStation 5 Slim, whether you get the disc model or the Digital Edition. This brings the PS5 disc model to $449, and the PS5 Digital Edition to $399. Get the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition for $449 Get the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition for $399

This deal is available from Amazon, as well as Sony’s official website. This is part of Sony’s “Summer Sale,” which is set to end on August 5, 2024.

There is no question that the Sony PlayStation 5 is one of the best consoles around, and it has a wide portfolio of available games with high-end AAA games to throw around. It can output great graphics without an issue. Today, we’re covering deals on the PlayStation 5 Slim and PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition. These are the newest models, with a smaller body. If you need help picking between the two, we have a comparison post talking about the differences between the PS5 Disc vs Digital Edition.

While performance should be the same as the other PS5 versions, there is one specs update the Slim models enjoy: the inclusion of a 1TB SSD. This is a nice bump compared to the 825GB SSD in the previous models. You can learn all about the differences between the PS5 and PS5 Slim models here.

Act quickly if you’re thinking of taking advantage of these deals on the PlayStation 5 Slim and PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition. You have until August 5, and the clock is ticking! Keep in mind that PS5 deals don’t come often, and this is the lowest price we’ve seen the PlayStation 5 Slim reach.

