Treat yourself to a PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle at just $399.99 ($160 off)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Big deals on the PlayStation 5 are still rare, even three years on from its release. Today’s GameStop offer is the best we’ve ever seen, with $160 off the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle, and the Friday timing couldn’t be more perfect if you’ve got the weekend free. Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: Spider-Man 2 Bundle for $399.99 ($160 off)

The same bundle is available on Amazon for $449.99, and even though this is the first time the online retail giant has dropped the price, it can’t match the GameStop offer. You can even save another $25 with GmaeStop if you buy online and pick up the console in-store.

In fact, the PS5 Slim isn’t three years old – it’s a 2023 refresh and replacement of the original full-size version of the console. While it is actually a more compact model, nothing is sacrificed in CPU and GPU performance. You could call it a PS5 2.0 version in that regard. It even has a larger 1TB SSD than the original. This offer is on the Digital Edition.

You can bet your bottom dollar that this deal is going to be popular, so don’t sleep on it. Hit the widget above to check it out.

Comments