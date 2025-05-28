Deal: The PlayStation 5 Pro finally gets its first price drop

The PlayStation 5 Pro launched back in November. A common view is that it was a much-needed upgrade on the PS5, but the improvements may not justify the $700 asking price. We’ve been waiting for the first deal on the new console since then, and six months on, you can now pick it up for $649 from Amazon. PlayStation 5 Pro for $649 ($51 off)

The PS5 Pro is Sony’s biggest console refresh yet, built for players who want more power before a whole new generation. It packs a beefed-up GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 3 tech, giving it a big boost in graphics performance — smoother frame rates, sharper details, and much better ray tracing. There’s also a roomy 2TB SSD, faster memory, and support for Wi-Fi 7, all wrapped in a slightly slimmer, more refined design.

One of the headline features is Sony’s new AI upscaling system, PSSR. It helps games hit 4K at 60fps more reliably, and even supports 8K output if you’ve got the right setup. There’s no disc drive built in, but you can grab an external one if needed. Even with this deal, it’s still a significant outlay, but if you’ve got a good TV and want your games to look and run their best, this is the PlayStation to get.

If you want to check out the deal for yourself, hit the widget above.