The PlayStation 5 Pro has never been cheaper than right now

There’s a reason PlayStation currently holds the top spot in global sales. If you’ve been looking to join the (massive) club, this may be your chance to catch the best console from Sony at a record-low price. The PlayStation 5 Pro is only $648.99, which is a $101 discount on the full price. Buy the PlayStation 5 Pro for $648.99 ($101 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. It’s the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

While it’s the best version of the series, the Sony PlayStation 5 is also the most expensive. It usually costs $749.99! $101 in savings may not seem like much, but it is the best offer we’ve seen on the impressive gaming console. We’ve only seen this discount once, around June, so it’s also an uncommon sale.

If you’re willing to shell out nearly $650, the PlayStation 5 Pro is a fantastic treat. Just like cheaper models, you’ll get access to an ample selection of amazing games, as well as mini-games from the PlayStation Store. You’ll also gain access to a wide range of streaming apps, effectively doubling as a smart TV box.

This one is the digital version, so it lacks a disc drive, which also means it doesn’t support Blu-ray. That said, not many of us need those anymore.

So, what is it that makes the PS5 Pro better? It’s mostly processing power that makes this a better bet. It also comes with 2TB of storage, which is twice or more what the Slim models come with. It also supports AI scaling for improved graphics. It can run 4K games at 120Hz. It also features improved ray tracing and Wi-Fi 7 support.

Catch this deal while you can! We don’t see it often, and so far, it has been a short-lived offer.

