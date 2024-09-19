Sony celebrates 30 years of PlayStation with a PS1 makeover for the PS5 and PS5 Pro

TL;DR PlayStation is releasing a 30th Anniversary Collection.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 30 years since the release of the original PlayStation. Just as it did for its 20th anniversary, PlayStation is celebrating its third decade of existence by launching a limited edition digital PS5, PS5 Pro, and matching products that honor the company’s beginnings.

Today, PlayStation released a video and blog to announce the launch of the 30th Anniversary Collection. Each product in the collection features PS5 and PS5 Pro hardware that utilizes the original PlayStation color design.

The PS5 version of this bundle includes:

A digital edition 1TB PS5

Console cover for a disc drive

Matching DualSense controller

Vertical stand

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited edition PlayStation poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation Paperclip

Meanwhile, the PS5 Pro version features almost everything included in the PS5 bundle, except a 2TB PS5 Pro replaces the digital edition PS5. Something special about the limited edition PS5 Pro, however, is that only 12,300 units will be sold. The individual unit number will appear on the side of the console where the slanted lines are. If you’re wondering why the number is 12,300, it’s because the number matches the anniversary date of December 3 (12/3).

Additionally, you can buy a 30th Anniversary DualSense, DualSense Edge, and PlayStation Portal separately if you don’t want to splurge on the whole collection.

The 30th Anniversary Collection is scheduled to launch on November 21, 2024. PlayStation didn’t reveal how much you’ll have to pay for either bundle, which is particularly worrying for PS5 Pro version as the normal PS5 Pro is set to launch at $699. But if you don’t care about the price, pre-orders for the limited edition PS5 Pro, Portal, DualSense Edge, and DualSense will start on September 26. The digital edition PS5 will follow with pre-orders starting on October 10.

