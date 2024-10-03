Google Play Store makes searching for apps harder on tablets

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play Store for Android tablets has retired the search bar on the main screen.

Tablet users must now head to the new Search tab to find apps, which requires an extra click.

You can tap the Search tab’s icon twice to bring up the keyboard and initiate a search quickly.

Back in August, Google’s Play Store introduced a new Search tab on Android phones, which features personalized suggestions and more. To unify the experience across its products, Google is now applying this change to the Play Store on Android tablets. While some may appreciate the dedicated section and its included search recommendations, it does make finding apps on the digital storefront more time-consuming.

As per a 9to5Google report, Google has removed the search bar from the Play Store’s main page on tablets. Those seeking to find apps will now have to head to the newly introduced Search tab, which consumes more time due to the additional click. To speed up the process, users can tap twice on the Search tab’s icon in the navigation bar. This will take them to the section and bring up the keyboard to initiate a search.

The new Search tab on Google’s Play Store for tablets includes personalized suggestions, along with app collections and sponsored content. This enables users to browse through specific app categories, game genres, and other relevant filters that can assist with the hunt.

Notably, Google hasn’t taken advantage of the now-retired search bar’s gap on the main Play Store page. The company could’ve left it there to make the search functionality more accessible. Alternatively, it could’ve shrunk the bar into a small button that serves the same purpose without occupying as much space.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments