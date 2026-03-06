Check your Play Points: You may get $400 off the Pixel 10 Pro or 10 Pro XL

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Google Play Points members are reportedly receiving an offer of $400 off the Pixel 10 Pro or 10 Pro XL.

The targeted offer appears in the Play Points Perks tab and reportedly expires on March 11.

Reddit users have been sharing the single-use codes online, though the promotion terms say they’re non-transferable.

Deals on the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL have popped up fairly regularly since launch, but they’ve rarely pushed beyond about $300 off — and even that level of discount hasn’t been common since the holiday sales. Now it looks like some Google Play Points members may be getting an even bigger break, with reports of perks offering $400 off Google’s flagship phones.

$500 Pixel 10a vs. $1,000 Pixel 10 Pro: Which one would you buy? 321 votes $500 Pixel 10a 67 % $1,000 Pixel 10 Pro 33 %

People have been posting about the offer on Reddit, where users say they’ve received Play Points perks that generate a $400 discount code for the Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL. Some posters even appear to be offering the codes to other users who might want to buy the phone.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to 9to5Google, the perk appears in the Google Play Points Perks tab for some members, with that example involving a Platinum-tier account. The offer is described as available to select participants based on past Play activity, which may include purchase history.

The $400 discount would bring the 128GB Pixel 10 Pro down to about $599, while the 256GB Pixel 10 Pro XL would fall to roughly $799. Other devices are also included in the promotion, including $100 off the Google Pixel 10a, $80 off the Google Pixel Watch 4, and $70 off the Fitbit Charge 6.

The codes appear to be single-use and expire on March 11, which may explain why some recipients are trying to pass them along if they don’t plan to upgrade. However, the promotion’s terms state that the codes are non-transferable, and Google warns that trading or exchanging digital rewards could result in losing access to Google Play services or even the associated account.

Follow