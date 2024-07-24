Find Android games faster with Google Play's new interest filters

With thousands upon thousands of games in the Google Play Store , finding a game that’s within your interests can be difficult. The Play Store does offer recommendations, but those suggestions can often be hit or miss. Google will soon let you improve these recommendations, however, with a new filter feature.

Today, the Mountain View-based firm announced it will introduce a new tool to help gamers find the titles they want to play. Specifically, the Play Store is getting a new multi-select filter system so you can specify your gaming preferences.

Previously, users needed to rely on an algorithm for recommendations or search for certain types of games individually by genre. Now, players can manually select two or more genres to get more helpful results based on their interests. You can see an example of the new multi-select filter system below.

Google says this feature is rolling out today to a small number of US-based test users and will become widely available to all later this year.

Interestingly, this likely isn’t the only place this feature is going to appear in the Play Store. In a recent APK teardown, we discovered “interests” settings for both games and apps. We also managed to get a few screenshots of the multi-select filter in the Apps tab.