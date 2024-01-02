Pixel Watch is finally getting a feature that was announced last month

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode sync to the original Pixel Watch.

This feature was first available on the Pixel Watch 2.

Google announced these features would come to the Pixel Watch back in December.

When Google pushed out the December Pixel Feature Drop last month, a variety of Pixel devices got a bevy of new features. In that feature drop, the original Pixel Watch was supposed to get the Pixel Watch 2’s Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode sync feature. It looks like that feature is just now starting to roll out.

First spotted by 9to5Google, Pixel Watch owners are now starting to see the Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode sync feature promised back in December. To access the function, owners will need to navigate to the Notifications page in the Pixel Watch companion app. You will see a new “Do Not Disturb & Bedtime” section on that page where you can toggle the feature on or off.

Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode sync is one of three new features to come to the Pixel Watch via the feature drop. The other two additions included new watch faces and complications and Call Screen functionality. However, the other two features landed in December, while the Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode sync is just arriving now.

After launching the December Feature Drop, Google said in a statement that the process would “continue over the next few weeks depending on the carrier and device.” As such, it’s not the biggest surprise it has taken this long for the feature to finally become available.

Comments