Pixel Watch gets new features thanks to March Feature Drop

TL;DR The Pixel Watch is getting a handful of new features from the March Pixel Feature Drop.

The new features are focused on training, health, and navigation.

Google is rolling out its March Pixel Feature Drop starting today. While there are plenty of new features coming to Pixel phones, the first generation Pixel Watch is also getting some love.

The tech giant has announced a handful of new functions meant for the Pixel Watch. In total, the smartwatch will be getting five new features, including one that was announced just a week ago.

The first new feature coming to the Pixel Watch right now is called “Auto Workout Mode.” According to the firm, this mode will allow the Pixel Watch to detect activity and start or stop tracking your workout automatically. This feature will work for a variety of activities like running, walking, biking, rowing, spinning, and more.

Google

The second feature will let you set a goal for your pace. Called Pace Training, this function will notify you when you’re on or out of pace with the goal you set for your workout. Unlike the first feature, Pace Training will be coming later this month.

If you want to keep your heart rate within a certain parameter, Google is also launching a feature for that today. With the new “Heart Zone Training” feature, Google says you can track the time spent at certain heart rate zones. Your heart rate can signify your effort and fatigue levels, so this feature could be used to help optimize your workout. You’ll also get notifications when your heart rate moves from one zone to another.

Google

The final health-related announcement is about a new Relax app. The Fibit Relax App is designed to help you with breathing exercises. However, it can also be used to help you with finding moments of calm and mindfulness during your day.

Last but not least, Google is bringing public transit directions to Wear OS. This is the feature that was announced last week. As the name implies, this feature gives you public transit directions right on your wrist. In addition, it will provide different transit options (like walking, biking, or vehicle), real-time departure times, and a compass-enabled map view.

These aren’t the only features Google is bringing to its portfolio of devices. You can check out everything else headed to other Pixel devices in our Pixel Feature Drop overview.

