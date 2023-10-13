The Pixel Watch now takes longer to charge after firmware update

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released a new firmware update for the original Pixel Watch.

The update has increased the time it takes to charge the smartwatch.

There’s no explanation for why the change was necessary.

If you’ve been thinking that it’s taking longer for your Pixel Watch to charge these days, you’re not wrong. Google has slowed down the charging rate of the original Pixel Watch, but not on the Pixel Watch 2.

As discovered by 9to5Google, Google has updated its Google Pixel Watch Technical and Device Specifications support page shortly after launching the Pixel Watch 2. The company has apparently adjusted its average charging speed times for its first Pixel Watch.

Before the change occurred, the Mountain View-based firm said the smartwatch could go from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. The Watch 2 can still achieve this speed, but its predecessor has been downgraded to reaching 50% in 45 minutes. In addition, getting up to 80% takes 20 minutes longer (75 minutes), and reaching full power takes 30 minutes longer (110 minutes) than before. In comparison, the same intervals take the Pixel Watch 2: 30 minutes, 43 minutes, and 75 minutes.

The reason why charging is taking longer in the Pixel Watch is linked to the latest firmware update. According to a statement from Google provided to the outlet, the “firmware update for Google Pixel Watches required us to review the charging times, the new times are what the average user will experience.”

It seems the company didn’t reveal when this firmware update came out. Nor did Google explain why they felt it was necessary to throttle the charging speeds on the Pixel Watch.

One could guess it’s a move to prevent the smartwatch from getting too warm during charging. It could also be a step to help prevent battery health deterioration. Whatever the case, the news still comes as a bummer for those with the Pixel Watch.

